Brenda Prowell Blue’s Newly Released “Why Are They Laughing at Me?” is an Encouraging Narrative That Helps Readers Understand Bullying
“Why Are They Laughing at Me?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brenda Prowell Blue, is a touching tale of a new school and discovering how even a simple joke can hurt someone’s feelings.
Surprise, AZ, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Why Are They Laughing at Me?”: a charming tale of standing up for oneself and learning the hurt that being a bully can cause. “Why Are They Laughing at Me?” is the creation of published author Brenda Prowell Blue, a proud wife and mother who was born in Ohio and now resides in Arizona.
Blue shares, “The main character is Doreen. In her life passage, she is having trouble making friends at school, and she becomes a victim of bullying.
“The story teaches children that there are people in life that are mean and nice. The purpose of the story is to help our children think about situations they may get into and have an open mind to understand themselves and others while standing up for themselves and not being bullied.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brenda Prowell Blue’s new book will aid parents, guardians, and educators in helping upcoming generations navigate the complexities of handling a bullying situation.
Consumers can purchase “Why Are They Laughing at Me?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Why Are They Laughing at Me?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
