Bud Peka’s Newly Released "Bud’s Book of Poetry" is an Enjoyable Collection of Poetry That Explores a Variety of Themes and Experiences
“Bud’s Book of Poetry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bud Peka, is a complex anthology that offers something for anyone as the author explores subjects both within the divine and secular realms.
Owatonna, MN, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Bud’s Book of Poetry”: a heartwarming and intelligent selection of verse. “Bud’s Book of Poetry” is the creation of published author Bud Peka, a native of North Dakota who was born in 1926 and served in the US Navy during WWII.
Peka shares, “In this book, I have covered a broad spectrum of topics in my poetry: faith, hope, charity, and love of God and neighbor, as Christ taught us to do. Subjects include church holy days, life and death, sickness, human relations, nature, humor, the changing seasons, the poor, the abused, the addicted, the homeless, pets, and wildlife. Being a WWII veteran, war and those who have served, been injured or died, the MIAs, and patriotism have always been important in my life. Each holiday or season inspires me to write about the current happenings. No two people see things the same, so I enjoy letting others see into my thoughts at the time a poem was written. Writing poetry is a shorthand to express my feelings and emotions on topics that are important to me. I hope you enjoy my poetry and ramblings through a variety of topics.
“With God’s help, I shall write as long as I can sit at a keyboard. Thank you for your interest in this endeavor.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bud Peka’s new book will challenge and inspire as readers reflect on the subtle nuances found within each installment.
Consumers can purchase “Bud’s Book of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Bud’s Book of Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
