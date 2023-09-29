Bryan Buttram’s Newly Released "The Audacity of That Bumblebee" is a Charming Tale of the Wonders Found Within a Simple Backyard
“The Audacity of That Bumblebee,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bryan Buttram, is the delightful adventure of two inquisitive children who discover unexpected wonders through the example of a surprising ringleader, a brave spunky bumblebee.
Rochester, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Audacity of That Bumblebee”: a heartwarming celebration of the simple wonders of the outdoors. “The Audacity of That Bumblebee” is the creation of published author Bryan Buttram, a proud father and grandfather, who appreciates how God’s creation engages children.
Buttram shares, “Bumblebees busily buzz and hover around us with audacity, pollinating plants to support life. The Audacity of that Bumblebee is a fascinating story about a bold, buzzing bumblebee that draws a sister and brother into a backyard adventure. The children follow that audacious bumblebee; and they discover together the wonder of the outdoors.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bryan Buttram’s new book is a vibrant narrative that will delight young imaginations.
Consumers can purchase “The Audacity of That Bumblebee” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Audacity of That Bumblebee,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
