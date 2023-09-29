Aimee DeCaria’s Newly Released "Miracle Girl" is a Powerful Testimony That Takes Readers to the Heart of a Mother’s Worst Fears and Biggest Blessings
“Miracle Girl,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aimee DeCaria, is a compelling look into a complex medical emergency that pushed a family into a deeply challenging journey filled with tears, prayers, and God’s comforting hand.
St. Johns, FL, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Miracle Girl”: a potent autobiographical study. “Miracle Girl” is the creation of published author Aimee DeCaria, a dedicated wife and mother who was born and raised in Florida.
DeCaria shares, “One minute you’re told your little girl has a mild common disease that should soon go away on its own. Then two weeks later, you find yourself in the ER as she is undergoing emergency brain surgery for a massive spontaneous brain bleed. What!? What do you do now? How do you process this? How do you breathe when the doctors say she won’t survive the night? Do you turn away from God in anger, fear, and frustration? Or do you turn to Him in desperation, hope, and fear?
“There’s no script on how to handle trauma. No playbook on the right way to deal with your child’s pain and suffering. This journey was challenging, it seemed hopeless, and it was exhausting; but through it all, God never left me. I experienced how only He could take the very worst day of my life and turn it into a day I will be eternally grateful for.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aimee DeCaria’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a medical miracle.
Consumers can purchase “Miracle Girl” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Miracle Girl,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
