Doralice Matta’s Newly Released “Sácame de aquí” is a Powerful Testimony Regarding God’s Restorative Grace
“Sácame de aquí,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doralice Matta, is a potent account of one woman’s journey through addiction and painful cycles of destructive behaviors that ultimately were broken by a resiliency of faith.
Riverview, FL, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Sácame de aquí”: an encouraging message of hope for others facing similar addiction cycles. “Sácame de aquí” is the creation of published author Doralice Matta, a native of Puerto Rico who now resides in Florida and holds a bachelor’s degree in social sciences with a concentration in Political Science and a second degree in Psychology. Currently, Matta serves as a certified Notary Public in the state of Florida.
Matta shares, “Get Me Out of Here is the testimony of a faithful and loving God who got me out of drugs, alcohol and a disordered life. A God who does not leave his children, even when we have turned our backs on him he is still there. God continues to do his restorative work in lives that recognize that they need him. God delivers and continues to perform miracles and portents. It is the wonderful work of a God who loves you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doralice Matta’s new book will challenge readers to take a deep look at the source of their challenges and seek God’s guiding hand to break free.
Consumers can purchase “Sácame de aquí” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Sácame de aquí,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
