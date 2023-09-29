Kathryn Graff’s Newly Released "Max’s Birthday" is a Sweet Celebration of the Fun of a Special Birthday
“Max’s Birthday,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kathryn Graff, is a charming juvenile fiction that pairs a lighthearted narrative with creative artwork for the joy of reading.
Ancram, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Max’s Birthday”: a delightful adventure that explores the fun of birthday traditions. “Max’s Birthday” is the creation of published author Kathryn Graff, who, after graduating with a dual bachelor’s, moved to the countryside. She currently lives in a small rural town with her husband, two young children, and their five rescue dogs.
Graff shares, “Did someone say birthday? Everyone deserves to have a special birthday celebration, especially our furry friends. Come join us as we prepare to give Max the best birthday yet!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kathryn Graff’s new book will delight young imaginations as they race to see who Max is on his special day.
Consumers can purchase “Max’s Birthday” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Max’s Birthday,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
