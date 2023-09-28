Kerrin Prince’s New Book, “Zephie: A Story of a Rose with No Thorns,” is a Charming, Illustrated Story for Readers of All Ages That Celebrates Being Different
West Townsend, MA, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Kerrin Prince, a wife and a mother of two daughters, has completed her most recent book, “Zephie: A Story of a Rose with No Thorns”: an endearing children’s story that introduces Zephie, the only rose with no thorns in the garden. Being different isn’t always easy for Zephie, and it isn’t until a rose contest comes along that Zephie realizes that being unique is the best self she can be.
Author Kerrin Prince lives with her family and two dogs in a small town in Massachusetts. A dream five years in the making, “Zephie: A Story of a Rose with No Thorns” is her first children’s book.
Prince writes, “Each year, the famous rose garden would host a contest to pick the most beautiful rose in the garden. The most beautiful rose would be chosen by a special person. So far, no one has named Zephie as the most beautiful rose.”
Published by Fulton Books, Kerrin Prince’s book follows Zephie as she discovers how wonderful uniqueness can be.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “Zephie: A Story of a Rose with No Thorns” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
