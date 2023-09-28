Adetoun A. Afolabi’s New Book, "Never Too Late," is a Profound Tale That Explores How Second Chances Can Help One to Break Free and Heal from Their Past Choices
Tampa, FL, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Adetoun A. Afolabi, who holds a first degree in English, a master’s degree in adult education, and a graduate certificate in addiction and substance abuse counseling, has completed her most recent book, “Never Too Late”: a stirring novel that reflects upon the opportunities that second chances can provide to those who have become victim to their toxic environment, leading to wrong and hurtful choices that have lead them astray in life.
Author Adetoun A. Afolabi is a certified master-level addiction professional, with an IC&RC Alcohol & Drug Counselor certification. The author was also once a presenter and producer on television, a schoolteacher, and later a senior inspector of education. During this time, her interest to become a writer developed and was cultivated, and she became fascinated with the importance of therapy resulting in a career as a co-occurring therapist followed by an access-to-recovery care manager. She became passionately empathetic with individuals experiencing mental health, substance abuse, and the many challenges that come with dual diagnosis.
Afolabi shares, “Second chances and opportunities in life are available to everyone. Situations are never permanent or in perceptual continuity. Circumstances change and evolve while wrong choices can become detrimental to salvage a situation. A good support system is required to achieve the desired positive outcome. Overcoming the negative impact of the environment is a collective effort. This book … delves into the issues of life relating to absentee parenthood, character defects, substance abuse, mental health issues, the recovery processes, and other negative behavioral traits, including domestic violence and many more. The story line is interwoven to bring about nuggets of message and suspense.”
Published by Fulton Books, Adetoun A. Afolabi’s book is a powerful and heartfelt story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they witness how second chances are achieved, and old emotional wounds can be mended if one is willing to put in the work. Expertly paced and character driven, Afolabi’s tale will leave readers spellbound, and remain with them long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Never Too Late” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Author Adetoun A. Afolabi is a certified master-level addiction professional, with an IC&RC Alcohol & Drug Counselor certification. The author was also once a presenter and producer on television, a schoolteacher, and later a senior inspector of education. During this time, her interest to become a writer developed and was cultivated, and she became fascinated with the importance of therapy resulting in a career as a co-occurring therapist followed by an access-to-recovery care manager. She became passionately empathetic with individuals experiencing mental health, substance abuse, and the many challenges that come with dual diagnosis.
Afolabi shares, “Second chances and opportunities in life are available to everyone. Situations are never permanent or in perceptual continuity. Circumstances change and evolve while wrong choices can become detrimental to salvage a situation. A good support system is required to achieve the desired positive outcome. Overcoming the negative impact of the environment is a collective effort. This book … delves into the issues of life relating to absentee parenthood, character defects, substance abuse, mental health issues, the recovery processes, and other negative behavioral traits, including domestic violence and many more. The story line is interwoven to bring about nuggets of message and suspense.”
Published by Fulton Books, Adetoun A. Afolabi’s book is a powerful and heartfelt story that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they witness how second chances are achieved, and old emotional wounds can be mended if one is willing to put in the work. Expertly paced and character driven, Afolabi’s tale will leave readers spellbound, and remain with them long after its brilliant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Never Too Late” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories