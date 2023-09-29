Gay Wells’s New Book, "Mimi Talks to Tyson," is a Helpful Companion Designed to Teach Readers of All Ages Important Topics Pertaining to Life and the Human Condition
Deerfield Beach, FL, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gay Wells, a loving grandmother to her ten-year-old grandson Tyson, has completed her most recent book, “Mimi Talks to Tyson”: a charming advice book to help guide readers of all ages through the ups and downs, and understand important topics such as the importance of maintaining good health, forming friendships, and navigating difficult feelings such as grief.
Author Gay Wells earned her master’s degree in urban and regional planning at Florida Atlantic University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when she was in her late forties. She subsequently had a successful and enjoyable twenty-year career in planning, economic development, and business development. During this time, she worked for the Cape Cod Commission and the Massachusetts Office of Business Development, as well as doing consulting work. The author is also an artist who has enjoyed painting and arts and crafts throughout her adult years. Currently, she resides in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, with her dog Abby in a bungalow that was built by her great-grandfather in 1925.
“As you age, have you ever thought about what your legacy will be for your children, grandchildren, and friends?” writes Wells. “This book, ‘Mimi Talks to Tyson,’ was written as part of my legacy to my grandson, Tyson. I wanted to pass down my thinking about what I believe are some of the important things in life. I started writing notes, and eventually this book evolved.
“I like to say that this book is for children of almost any age, for adults who might need a reminder, and especially for ‘poorly raised’ adults. This is an ‘advice’ book of sorts, which talks about gratitude, choosing your own path, empathy, family, friendship, good health, grief, honesty, and a total of twenty-two topics along these lines. This book is part advice, part spiritual, and part how to live your life well. If you think someone you know would enjoy it, please give them a copy; and if you agree with my comments, please consider it part of your legacy too. I am happy to share it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gay Wells’s book is sure to be a helpful tool that parents and guardians will be able to use to connect with younger readers and help to teach them about all different facets of the world and life. With colorful artwork that helps to bring each section to life, Wells weaves a captivating work that readers from all walks of life will find invaluable.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mimi Talks to Tyson” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
