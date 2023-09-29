Bradley Krembs, hrriim’s New Book, "First Contact, Dual Official Contact, with Another Human Race from Another Planet," Explores Earth's Summit with Interstellar Humans
Saint Charles, MO, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bradley Krembs, hrriim, who studied administration of justice and psychology at the University of Missouri and received a paralegal certificate from Saint Charles County Community College, has completed his most recent book, “First Contact, Dual Official Contact, with Another Human Race from Another Planet”: explores mankind’s encounter with a similar human race from the far reaches of space, and how this meeting was covered up by government agencies.
Krembs writes, “As the second Earth diplomatic exchange transpired, in Saint Charles County, Missouri, US of A, an extension of plans to further destroy the United States of America began to unfold. Possibly the fifth time in the last fifty years by this adversary militancy-guerilla faction that would add another 1,300 Americans killed in the United States, an additional 325-plus US servicemen and servicewomen killed, and nearly another 1,000 injured.
“The extent that the US censorship order expanded national defense coverage would assist in various national security issues and further limit assassination attempts on local, state, national, and international elected officials and greatly reduce the numbers of fatalities and casualties associated. US President Bush Junior would suddenly skim the surface of these threats during the advance deployments during 9/11 responses.
“The Earth-English translation for the termed planet Nair (pronounced Nay-yeer, Nae-year, or Nai-Yer) would appear appropriate. A tentative human population of roughly 5.5–5.7 billion with similar civilization and culture philosophical parameters conducive with human-population standard. Almost identical human race(s) traces, traditions, and practices yet distinctly different.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bradley Krembs, hrriim’s book will take readers on a fascinating journey to discover the reality of alien life that exists beyond Earth’s borders, all while opening their eyes to just how far a government censorship will go to covering up the truth.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “First Contact, Dual Official Contact, with Another Human Race from Another Planet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
