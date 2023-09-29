Gerald W. Mayes’ New Book, “Engineering: The Way I See It,” Documents the Author's Life and How He Gained Interest in a Career in Engineering
Baton Rouge, LA, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Gerald W. Mayes, PE, a retired engineer with a Master of Science degree in civil engineering majoring in structures from Mississippi State University, has completed his most recent book, “Engineering: The Way I See It”: a stirring memoir which follows the life of the author and explores what forces and influences led him to his desire to become a civil engineer.
Author Gerald W. Mayes, PE, has spent his entire career working for various industries including chemical, construction, environmental, manufacturing, nuclear, petro-chemical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, power generation, process safety, pulp and paper, railroad, solid waste, steel, and wastewater treatment. During his career, he was registered as a professional engineer in seven states and currently remains registered in three. The author is a lifetime member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and is a member of the American Institute of Steel Construction. Currently retired, he resides with his wife of fifty years in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
“This is a book about my life experiences related to the field of engineering, specifically civil engineering,” writes Mayes. “It does not include all my experiences but rather gives examples and instances that helped shape my career and directions in life. It is drawn from my recollections and memories that affected me the most and relays both good and bad experiences. The good experiences helped me to build on my knowledge and reinforce good habits and practices. The bad experiences helped me to redirect my efforts and learn good lessons on what not to do. I have been helped and supported along the way by the many people I have worked for, worked with, and those who worked for me. My experiences and skills have been learned and used for the benefit of the various companies where I have worked. It is my hope that everyone reading these pages can take some insight from this account of one engineer’s career, whether an experienced engineer, a recently graduated engineer, or a person interested in what an engineer’s life might be like. I hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed recalling and writing down these memories.”
Published by Fulton Books, Gerald W. Mayes’ book is the perfect read for those who find themselves interested in pursuing engineering as a career option to discover what it takes to make it in the industry. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Mayes shares his story in the hope of giving insight into the working career of an engineer and providing instruction and knowledge to both the inexperienced and the experienced engineers alike.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Engineering: The Way I See It” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
