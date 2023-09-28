Author Howard Percival Johnson’s New Book, "Boats in My Blood," is a Compelling Memoir That Shares the Author’s Unique and Interesting Life
Recent release “Boats in my Blood,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Howard Percival Johnson, shares the author’s fascinating life experiences, starting with being a war baby and parents with unusual backgrounds, families, strong morals, hard work ethics, and strong personal values.
Upper Marlboro, MD, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Howard Percival Johnson has completed his new book, “Boats in My Blood”: a mesmerizing autobiography that dives into the author’s intriguing family history.
Johnson writes, “Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your interest in my life adventures! People began telling me to write a book when I told them how I was invited to move to Sint Maarten, Netherlands Antilles, to build our forty-seven-foot catamaran sailboat and how we sailed home with the Tall Ships in Op Sail ’76. As I remembered and recounted the stories of my life, I was shocked at how many and what a great variety there were and how much I took for granted or had forgotten. Extensive study has shown that my life began years before my birth when my parents found each other and fell in love sometime around high school graduation in 1933. They were a darling couple, both from families with an interesting history and background story, not like many other people.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Howard Percival Johnson’s memorable work shares the many lessons he learned throughout his life from his family and his varied life experiences.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Boats in My Blood” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
