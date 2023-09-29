Author Steven Curtis’s New Book, "Homecoming: A Christmas Vision," is a Captivating Story of One Man's Test of Faith as He Awaits Christ's Visit on Christmas Day

Recent release “Homecoming: A Christmas Vision,” from Covenant Books author Steven Curtis, centers around Sam, who has a deep love of the Lord and enjoys celebrating his birth at Christmas. When an angel arrives to visit him on Christmas Day, Sam learns Jesus will be coming soon to take him home, but in the meantime, three strangers appear at Sam's door requiring his help.