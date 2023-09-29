Author Steven Curtis’s New Book, "Homecoming: A Christmas Vision," is a Captivating Story of One Man's Test of Faith as He Awaits Christ's Visit on Christmas Day
Recent release “Homecoming: A Christmas Vision,” from Covenant Books author Steven Curtis, centers around Sam, who has a deep love of the Lord and enjoys celebrating his birth at Christmas. When an angel arrives to visit him on Christmas Day, Sam learns Jesus will be coming soon to take him home, but in the meantime, three strangers appear at Sam's door requiring his help.
San Antonio, TX, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steven Curtis, who grew up in a military family setting and traveled to many locations around the world, has completed his new book, “Homecoming: A Christmas Vision”: a beautiful story of an elderly man who is told that Christ will be coming to visit him, but is visited by strangers that he must help beforehand.
Author Steven Curtis currently resides with his wife, kids, and animals near San Antonio, Texas where he retired from the United States Air Force after twenty-two years of service as a Non-commissioned officer (NCO) and commissioned officer with combat service in Afghanistan. The author holds a master’s in business management and a bachelor’s in history. In his spare time, Steven’s hobbies include fishing, hunting, history, homestead farming techniques, and serving whenever possible.
“Sam, a lover of the Savior and the Christmas story, goes to bed on Christmas Eve and is visited by an angel telling him the Savior will come on Christmas Day to take him home,” writes Steven. “He immediately prepares and is visited by three travelers—a soldier, a beggar, and a single mother. Sam must endure the patient waiting and test of faith as time ticks by, hoping to receive his Savior and still carry on his service tradition as in Christmas days past.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Steven Curtis’s new book is a compelling novel designed to help young readers understand that Christ is within all people, and that helping strangers in need is no different than helping Christ. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring his tale to life, Curtis weaves a thoughtful story that is sure to encourage readers of all ages to serve others no matter what, and work towards building a more loving world that is in line with Jesus’s teachings.
Readers can purchase “Homecoming: A Christmas Vision” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
