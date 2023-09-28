Author Anita Powell’s New Book, “Laffy the Lifeboat: And the Scary Storm,” is a Charming Story That Centers Around a Bullied Lifeboat Who Ends Up Saving the Day

Recent release “Laffy the Lifeboat: And the Scary Storm,” from Covenant Books author Anita Powell, is a heartfelt story of a lifeboat named Laffy, who is bullied by the other ships in the harbor. But when a big storm presents danger for the ocean liner that Laffy is attached to, it'll be up to Laffy and the rest of the lifeboats to save the day and show everyone else what they're worth.