Author Anita Powell’s New Book, “Laffy the Lifeboat: And the Scary Storm,” is a Charming Story That Centers Around a Bullied Lifeboat Who Ends Up Saving the Day
Recent release “Laffy the Lifeboat: And the Scary Storm,” from Covenant Books author Anita Powell, is a heartfelt story of a lifeboat named Laffy, who is bullied by the other ships in the harbor. But when a big storm presents danger for the ocean liner that Laffy is attached to, it'll be up to Laffy and the rest of the lifeboats to save the day and show everyone else what they're worth.
Escondido, CA, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anita Powell, a loving wife and mother of two sons who has a love of children and the value of early childhood learning, has completed her new book, “Laffy the Lifeboat: And the Scary Storm”: a captivating story of a lifeboat who saves the day when a dangerous storm threatens everyone on board an ocean liner.
A native of Pike County, Indiana, and transplant to Escondido, California, author Anita Powell earned degrees in secondary and elementary education at Anderson University and St. Francis College, both in Indiana. At SFU, she got her first real glimpse into the often overlooked and untapped learning potential of the very young through Suzuki Violin techniques. Although the author taught high school, it was later teaching primary grades that ignited her interest in children’s literature.
“What could be more thrilling than adventures upon the open sea?” writes Powell. “Laffy, a small lifeboat, dreamed of going to exciting faraway places with new and wonderful sights to see. His job was to help if trouble came. Was he big and strong enough? Would he be brave?
“A very scary storm would be his test. Enormous waves put Big Friend, the ocean liner, and his frightened passengers in danger. Laffy the Lifeboat is determined to do his best. Will he remember what to do in an emergency?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Anita Powell’s new book is inspired by the author’s experiences in teaching young children, which lead her to write character-building stories for her own children and for other parents who are looking for similar ways to reinforce values of the home and bring enrichment to their small children.
With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Powell’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be delighted by “Laffy the Lifeboat: And the Scary Storm” and want to revisit this riveting story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Laffy the Lifeboat: And the Scary Storm” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
