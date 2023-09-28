Author Chad Mottice’s new book, “Grandpaw Norman and the North Hill Gang: Chocolate Thoughts,” is an adorable tale of a group of animals that form their own family
Akron, OH, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Chad Mottice, a father, educator, and mentor from the North Hill District
of Akron, Ohio, has completed his new book, “Grandpaw Norman and the North Hill Gang: Chocolate Thoughts”: a charming tale of a group of animals who, guided by their leader Grandpaw Norman, work together to solve life’s mysteries and spend their days having fun and learning.
“‘Grandpaw Norman and the North Hill Gang’ is an ongoing story about a unique group of friends and neighbors that come together to create the rarest form of family,” writes Mottice. “The central figure is Grandpaw Norman, a stately, warm, and caring bear that leans on his experience, knowledge, and wisdom to guide and teach (and sometimes learn from) the other members of North Hill (a bright patch of forest where all types of God’s creatures live). In this initial story, Grandpaw Norman helps some of the community’s youngest members find answers to life’s toughest questions (at least they are challenging for Iliana, Collin, and Zayden). I hope you enjoy the chance to visit in as they discuss Chocolate Thoughts.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Chad Mottice’s new book is inspired by the North Hill District where the author works, which is known as the international district and Akron’s oldest working-class neighborhood. Through developing this story of family and inclusion that he sees there every day, Mottice hopes to bring to life tales that young readers from all over the world can relate to and learn from.
Readers can purchase “Grandpaw Norman and the North Hill Gang: Chocolate Thoughts” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
