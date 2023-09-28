Author Chad Mottice’s new book, “Grandpaw Norman and the North Hill Gang: Chocolate Thoughts,” is an adorable tale of a group of animals that form their own family

Recent release “Grandpaw Norman and the North Hill Gang: Chocolate Thoughts,” from Covenant Books author Chad Mottice, is a delightful tale that follows the adventures of an eclectic group of animals from all different backgrounds who play and work together under the wise guidance of their leader, Grandpaw Norman, to answer important questions about life and to learn and grow.