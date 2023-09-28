Author Shirley Stuby’s New Book, "Jake, The Fire Company’s Mascot," is About a Miniature Donkey Who Becomes an Important Part of the Fire Department
Recent release “Jake, The Fire Company’s Mascot,” from Covenant Books author Shirley Stuby, is a delightful children’s story that introduces Jake, a miniature donkey who has a slight flaw in his bray.
Schellsburg, PA, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Shirley Stuby, a retired banker, has completed her new book, “Jake, The Fire Company’s Mascot”: a heartwarming children’s story about a miniature donkey who has a slight flaw in his bray.
When Pierce and Mack hear him, they immediately think he sounds like a fire siren. He whistles like a siren, and he is very loud. They decide to make him the fire company’s mascot and show him off at parades.
After retirement, author Shirley Stuby finally took the plunge and started her writing career. Over the past few years, she has published several short stories in local magazines and a few national magazines. “Jake, the Fire Company’s Mascot” is her fourth children’s book.
Shirley lives in rural Pennsylvania with Lyle, her husband of fifty-three years, on a small farmette near Schellsburg. In 2004, they purchased a pair of miniature donkeys. The silly antics of these little donkeys and her relatives involved in firefighting inspired her to write a third book about miniature donkeys.
Shirley writes, “Off the two went to see Grammy. She laughed and said, ‘Yes, I’ll try to make the outfit, but I must admit, I’ve never made donkey clothes before!’ She began with a firemen’s old hat, cutting holes in it for his ears. Jake looked hilarious with his long ears sticking out, one drooping slightly and the other standing straight up. Then she made a jacket out of an old raincoat, yellow with black trim.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shirley Stuby’s new book highlights the important message that even when someone has a flaw, they can also be extraordinary.
Readers can purchase “Jake, The Fire Company’s Mascot” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
