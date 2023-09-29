Author Sandy Doyle’s New Book "My Life at the Cemetery: It’s Not as Dead as You Think" is a Series of Stories Compiled from the Author's Career in the Deathcare Industry
Recent release “My Life at the Cemetery: It’s Not as Dead as You Think: My Spiritual Journey through Life and Death,” from Covenant Books author Sandy Doyle is an assortment of short stories from throughout the author's career working in deathcare. Within each story, readers will discover how death brings out the best and worst in people and the importance of pre-planning for one's own passing.
Gaston, IN, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Doyle, a loving wife, mother, and great grandmother, who has belonged to the Optimist organization for over twenty years and served as governor for Indiana North District Optimists, has completed her new book, “My Life at the Cemetery: It’s Not as Dead as You Think: My Spiritual Journey through Life and Death”: a series of short stories gathered from the author’s many years in the deathcare industry, and the many ways in which death and grief can affect a person.
“The following is a collection of stories and events gathered from the twelve years I worked in the deathcare industry,” writes Doyle. “Some stories are funny, some sad, some tragic, some hard to believe. Others will make you shake your head in wonder. All the stories are true. All the names and physical descriptions have been changed in order to protect my clients’ and their families’ privacy.
“My prayer is that as you read these stories, you’ll realize that we all have unique life experiences and that we can all learn from what others go through on this journey of life and death.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandy Doyle’s new book is a heartfelt and emotional journey that explores the varying feelings one can express when faced with the death of a loved one, while revealing the benefits of planning for one’s own funeral and death before their time. Thought-provoking and poignant, Doyle’s stories weave together the perfect blend of humor and solemnity and are sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “My Life at the Cemetery: It’s Not as Dead as You Think: My Spiritual Journey through Life and Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“The following is a collection of stories and events gathered from the twelve years I worked in the deathcare industry,” writes Doyle. “Some stories are funny, some sad, some tragic, some hard to believe. Others will make you shake your head in wonder. All the stories are true. All the names and physical descriptions have been changed in order to protect my clients’ and their families’ privacy.
“My prayer is that as you read these stories, you’ll realize that we all have unique life experiences and that we can all learn from what others go through on this journey of life and death.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandy Doyle’s new book is a heartfelt and emotional journey that explores the varying feelings one can express when faced with the death of a loved one, while revealing the benefits of planning for one’s own funeral and death before their time. Thought-provoking and poignant, Doyle’s stories weave together the perfect blend of humor and solemnity and are sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “My Life at the Cemetery: It’s Not as Dead as You Think: My Spiritual Journey through Life and Death” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories