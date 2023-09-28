Author E. Heck’s New Book, "The Walking of Snakes," Follows a Group of Scavengers Who Head to Earth, Only to Find Dangerous Creatures Have Replaced a Portion of Humankind

Recent release “The Walking of Snakes,” from Page Publishing author E. Heck, is a captivating tale that follows a group of scavengers who are sent to Earth to salvage old technology from before the planet was torn apart by war. But as they complete their mission, they soon discover that the definition of human has become estranged, and the result is something between human and alien.