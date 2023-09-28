Author E. Heck’s New Book, "The Walking of Snakes," Follows a Group of Scavengers Who Head to Earth, Only to Find Dangerous Creatures Have Replaced a Portion of Humankind
Recent release “The Walking of Snakes,” from Page Publishing author E. Heck, is a captivating tale that follows a group of scavengers who are sent to Earth to salvage old technology from before the planet was torn apart by war. But as they complete their mission, they soon discover that the definition of human has become estranged, and the result is something between human and alien.
New York, NY, September 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- E. Heck, a young author and illustrator who draws his inspiration from a love of all things unique and the oddities of the natural world, has completed his new book, “The Walking of Snakes”: a gripping science fiction fantasy novel set in the not-so-distant future in which Earth has been ravaged by war and a portion of mankind has been replaced with a new breed of life by a scientist with questionable motives.
“In the twenty-third century something is looming just below the stars on the horizon,” writes Heck. “When one of the last earthbound nations finally splits in two after a war of interests, a man sets out to pull the strings and tear people of their human skin. By using newfound alien DNA to create something between person and alien, he made them into something new without rules or regulations, something to be used, yet nothing lasts forever. All this unknown to a group of young scavengers as they were sent out to find old forgotten technologies of the barren earthbound world. Their bliss will not last forever and they too will soon find out just how twisted everything can become.”
Published by Page Publishing, E. Heck’s thrilling tale will take readers on an imaginative journey as they discover the dangers lurking around every corner, and what led to the ultimate downfall of mankind. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Heck weaves an unforgettable and spellbinding story that’s sure to challenge readers and remain with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “The Walking of Snakes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
