Obscurity Brewing Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition Art Show
Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition is a one-night only pop-up art show located at Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead, 113 W N St, Elburn, IL 60119 from 5pm-9pm.
Elburn, IL, October 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition at Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead
Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition is a one-night only pop-up art show located at Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead, 113 W N St, Elburn, IL 60119 from 5pm-9pm.
A variety of creepy and fun styles of art will be offered. Pieces at an array will be available for purchase and are appropriate for the whole family.
Artists:
-Abby Garton, art, oddities, unique gifts, Plano
https://www.facebook.com/rarebirdcuriosities
-Heather Yates, painter, mixed media, Romeoville
https://www.girlharsher.com
-Peterine Svoboda, whimsical art, Batavia
https://queenofheartsstudio.art
-Tracy Whiteside, award-winning photographer, Elburn
https://www.tracywhiteside.com
Dark art offers much more than a little scare. It helps us understand human nature, it sharpens our senses, it expands our imagination. This type of art documents current cultural anxieties and social issues.
Contact person: Tracy Whiteside
Phone: 630-234-9506
Email: info@tracywhiteside.com
Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition is a one-night only pop-up art show located at Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead, 113 W N St, Elburn, IL 60119 from 5pm-9pm.
A variety of creepy and fun styles of art will be offered. Pieces at an array will be available for purchase and are appropriate for the whole family.
Artists:
-Abby Garton, art, oddities, unique gifts, Plano
https://www.facebook.com/rarebirdcuriosities
-Heather Yates, painter, mixed media, Romeoville
https://www.girlharsher.com
-Peterine Svoboda, whimsical art, Batavia
https://queenofheartsstudio.art
-Tracy Whiteside, award-winning photographer, Elburn
https://www.tracywhiteside.com
Dark art offers much more than a little scare. It helps us understand human nature, it sharpens our senses, it expands our imagination. This type of art documents current cultural anxieties and social issues.
Contact person: Tracy Whiteside
Phone: 630-234-9506
Email: info@tracywhiteside.com
Contact
Tracy Whiteside PhotographyContact
Tracy Whiteside
630-234-9506
www.tracywhiteside.com/
Tracy Whiteside
630-234-9506
www.tracywhiteside.com/
Categories