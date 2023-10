Obscurity Brewing Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition Art Show

Elburn, IL, October 07, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition at Obscurity Brewing and Craft MeadGallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition is a one-night only pop-up art show located at Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead, 113 W N St, Elburn, IL 60119 from 5pm-9pm.A variety of creepy and fun styles of art will be offered. Pieces at an array will be available for purchase and are appropriate for the whole family.Artists:-Abby Garton, art, oddities, unique gifts, Planohttps://www.facebook.com/rarebirdcuriosities-Heather Yates, painter, mixed media, Romeovillehttps://www.girlharsher.com-Peterine Svoboda, whimsical art, Bataviahttps://queenofheartsstudio.art-Tracy Whiteside, award-winning photographer, Elburnhttps://www.tracywhiteside.comDark art offers much more than a little scare. It helps us understand human nature, it sharpens our senses, it expands our imagination. This type of art documents current cultural anxieties and social issues.Contact person: Tracy WhitesidePhone: 630-234-9506Email: info@tracywhiteside.com