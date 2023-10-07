Press Releases>Arts & Entertainment>Art>Tracy Whiteside>

Obscurity Brewing Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition Art Show

Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition is a one-night only pop-up art show located at Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead, 113 W N St, Elburn, IL 60119 from 5pm-9pm.

Elburn, IL, October 07, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gallery of Shadows: Friday the 13th Edition at Obscurity Brewing and Craft Mead

A variety of creepy and fun styles of art will be offered. Pieces at an array will be available for purchase and are appropriate for the whole family.

Artists:

-Abby Garton, art, oddities, unique gifts, Plano
https://www.facebook.com/rarebirdcuriosities

-Heather Yates, painter, mixed media, Romeoville
https://www.girlharsher.com

-Peterine Svoboda, whimsical art, Batavia
https://queenofheartsstudio.art

-Tracy Whiteside, award-winning photographer, Elburn
https://www.tracywhiteside.com

Dark art offers much more than a little scare. It helps us understand human nature, it sharpens our senses, it expands our imagination. This type of art documents current cultural anxieties and social issues.

Contact person: Tracy Whiteside
Phone: 630-234-9506
Email: info@tracywhiteside.com
Tracy Whiteside Photography
Tracy Whiteside
630-234-9506
www.tracywhiteside.com/
