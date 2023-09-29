Author Ralph Robert Gomez’s New Book, "Galatians: Oh, You Foolish Galatians," is a Comprehensive Precept Bible Study for Home Groups
Recent release “Galatians: Oh, You Foolish Galatians,” from Covenant Books author Ralph Robert Gomez, is an eight-week precept Bible study written specifically for home groups to guide them through the Apostle Paul’s letter to the Galatians. The book is designed to challenge your home group with in-depth, thought-provoking commentaries and real-world application questions.
Thornton, CO, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ralph Robert Gomez, a retired software engineer who loves Jesus and came to the Lord later in life, has completed his new book, “Galatians: Oh, You Foolish Galatians”: which is a verse-by-verse study that provides the readers insight into the trials facing the early church as Christianity grew into a world-wide religion. One of the problems facing the early church was that some false teachers called Judaizers were insisting the Gentile believers become Jews before they could become Christians. Another problem was the Judaizers were trying to discredit the Apostle Paul’s authority by saying he was not a real apostle. In today’s world, Christians are facing the same pressures that the Galatians were experiencing. Every day believers are tempted to compromise their faith through movies, television, commercials, journalist, and social media spewing out endless anti-Christian messages. Our culture is changing very quickly toward fulfilling the prophecy from Isaiah where what was once called good is now called evil, and what was once evil is now called good. Paul wrote this letter to encourage the Galatians to remain faithful and to remind them that Jesus set them free from the Jewish laws and salvation is through faith in Jesus and nothing else.
Author Ralph Robert Gomez has been writing Bible studies for over twenty years. At the urging of his friends, he assembled his studies into a series of books that challenge the reader with in-depth commentaries and application questions, while having fun at the same time. Galatians is Ralph’s fourth book and contains eight weekly lessons that will take approximately 60-70 minutes to complete. Each study contains comprehensive commentaries, application questions, including well researched answers to the questions. Therefore, you don’t need to be an expert on the Bible to facilitate a group, you just need a willingness to open your home up to other believers and a desire to draw closer to God through studying His Word and prayer.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ralph Robert Gomez’s newest book invites readers to go on a journey through Galatia with the Apostle Paul as he fulfills the Great Commission while being led by the power of the Holy Spirit.
Readers can purchase “Galatians: Oh, You Foolish Galatians” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
