Author Susan Rose’s New Book "My Beloved Daughter," is a Compelling Series of Prayers and Biblical Verses to Help Children See How Loved They Are by God
Recent release “My Beloved Daughter: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Daughters,” from Covenant Books author Susan Rose, is a heartfelt series of devotionals and Scripture passages handpicked for Christian parents to read to their children in order to help them grow in their faith and understand how deeply and truly loved they are by God.
Williamsburg, KY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Rose, a registered nurse of seventeen years and a wife and mother to six amazing children, has completed his/her new book, “My Beloved Daughter: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Daughters”: a poignant series of prayers and Scripture passages to read to children so that they may grow up knowing God’s incredible power and love for them despite the pressures and dangers of modern society.
Susan writes, “My testimony speaks about rejection. Growing up, I was bound for many years, being consumed with rejection. As a young girl, those feelings and emotions led me to seek love, acceptance, and approval in the things of the world, leaving me broken, jaded, tainted, and scarred. If I had only known and understood how greatly loved, cherished, and adored I was in the Lord’s eyes, I wouldn’t have gone searching for that fulfillment in the world. God’s Word is life-changing! It is a chain-breaking kind of power! It’s setting the captive free kind of power! It’s powerful and speaking God’s Word over our daughters will bring true understanding of whom God created them to be and how greatly loved and cherished they are.
“In this generation, the pressures of social media trends and the influences of the world are more now than ever. As a Christian parent, speaking God’s Word over our children is needed now, more than flesh and blood can bear. It’s essential. It’s necessary. It is a vital tool in raising our children to truly comprehend their worth and importance, their uniqueness, and the vast magnitude of love the Lord has for His children.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Rose’s new book will help assist parents in guiding their children towards God’s incredible grace and light, helping to teach young readers about how loved they are by the Lord. Thought-provoking and desperately needed in today’s world, “My Beloved Daughter” is sure to leave readers of all ages with a sense of closeness with the Lord, encouraging them to forge a lasting relationship of faith and trust with their Heavenly Father.
Readers can purchase “My Beloved Daughter: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Daughters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
