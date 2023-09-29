Author Susan Rose’s New Book "My Beloved Daughter," is a Compelling Series of Prayers and Biblical Verses to Help Children See How Loved They Are by God

Recent release “My Beloved Daughter: Speaking God’s Word of Life and Power Over Our Daughters,” from Covenant Books author Susan Rose, is a heartfelt series of devotionals and Scripture passages handpicked for Christian parents to read to their children in order to help them grow in their faith and understand how deeply and truly loved they are by God.