Corlett Trail’s New Book, "Trail Collections Part 1," is a Colorful and Engaging Collection of Stories for Children That Features Four Unique Stories
Recent release “Trail Collections Part 1,” from Covenant Books author Corlett Trail, is an outstanding and compelling compilation of four thought-provoking and engaging stories for children of all ages.
New York, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Corlett Trail, a born and raised Jamaican, has completed her new book, “Trail Collections Part 1”: a selection of four special stories for all children.
The first story in the collection begins, “There was an American dog who went to live in the Caribbean. His owner decided to move back home to Trinidad. At first, he was excited to get on the airplane and experience it. Upon arrival, he got the shock of his life. When he looked at the other dogs, he realized that they lived outside. They did not have dog shoes or clothes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Corlett Trail’s new book brings together four very special stories for children. Each story showcases a different and lively cast of characters. Trail uses her simple and straight-forward writing style to bring these magnetic stories to life. The colorful illustrations pair perfectly with the vibrant stories.
The four stories are called “American Dog and Caribbean Dog,” “Andy the Ant with a Peanut on His Head,” “Mouse Goes to The Market,” and “Duck in the Spoon.” Each unique story introduces young readers to a new world. In “American Dog and Caribbean Dog” readers will get to see the hidden world of dogs, and in “Duck in the Spoon” readers get to meet a wonderful family of ducks on an adventure. Trail’s stories create a dynamic and entertaining world for all young readers.
Readers can purchase “Trail Collections Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
The first story in the collection begins, “There was an American dog who went to live in the Caribbean. His owner decided to move back home to Trinidad. At first, he was excited to get on the airplane and experience it. Upon arrival, he got the shock of his life. When he looked at the other dogs, he realized that they lived outside. They did not have dog shoes or clothes.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Corlett Trail’s new book brings together four very special stories for children. Each story showcases a different and lively cast of characters. Trail uses her simple and straight-forward writing style to bring these magnetic stories to life. The colorful illustrations pair perfectly with the vibrant stories.
The four stories are called “American Dog and Caribbean Dog,” “Andy the Ant with a Peanut on His Head,” “Mouse Goes to The Market,” and “Duck in the Spoon.” Each unique story introduces young readers to a new world. In “American Dog and Caribbean Dog” readers will get to see the hidden world of dogs, and in “Duck in the Spoon” readers get to meet a wonderful family of ducks on an adventure. Trail’s stories create a dynamic and entertaining world for all young readers.
Readers can purchase “Trail Collections Part 1” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories