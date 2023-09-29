Author Christy Stokes’s New Book, "Stefanie the Talking Turkey Finds a Home," Follows Two Siblings Who Are Shocked When Their Parents Bring Them Home a Very Unique Pet
Recent release “Stefanie the Talking Turkey Finds a Home,” from Covenant Books author Christy Stokes, is a delightful story that centers around John and Aniston, who long to have a pet of their own. But when their parents answer their request and bring home a pet, they are shocked to find neither a cat nor a dog but a turkey that they must learn to love like any other pet.
Winnsboro, SC, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christy Stokes, an author, blogger, grandmother, and creator of the website “Mama’s Blog: Parenting 2 A Tee,” has completed her new book, “Stefanie the Talking Turkey Finds a Home”: a charming tale of two siblings who are shocked when their parents bring home a different pet from what they were hoping and must learn to accept this surprising new addition into their daily.
Author Christy Stokes has worked for more than thirty-one years in education and also runs her own math tutoring business. She has led workshops and Bible studies on parenting and has spoken at conferences on raising godly children. Christy Stokes is also the author of “How to Pray for Your Children,” a prayer guide that she created to assist parents, grandparents, and anyone in your praying village on how to specifically pray for your children. In her spare time, the author enjoys spending time with her family and gets most of the motivation for her books from these family experiences.
“Have you ever known anyone who has a pet turkey? Well, not only do John and Aniston have a pet turkey, but they have a pet turkey who talks to them!” writes Stokes. “In ‘Stefanie the Talking Turkey Finds a Home,’ John and Aniston learn a lesson about being grateful even though they may not always get what they wish for.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christy Stokes’s new book is inspired by the author’s own grandchildren, who actually have a pet turkey named Stefanie. Geared towards K5–3rd grade, “Stefanie the Talking Turkey Finds a Home” is the perfect tool for parents, guardians, and counselors to connect with young readers and help them reflect upon the important life lessons found within.
Readers can purchase “Stefanie the Talking Turkey Finds a Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Christy Stokes has worked for more than thirty-one years in education and also runs her own math tutoring business. She has led workshops and Bible studies on parenting and has spoken at conferences on raising godly children. Christy Stokes is also the author of “How to Pray for Your Children,” a prayer guide that she created to assist parents, grandparents, and anyone in your praying village on how to specifically pray for your children. In her spare time, the author enjoys spending time with her family and gets most of the motivation for her books from these family experiences.
“Have you ever known anyone who has a pet turkey? Well, not only do John and Aniston have a pet turkey, but they have a pet turkey who talks to them!” writes Stokes. “In ‘Stefanie the Talking Turkey Finds a Home,’ John and Aniston learn a lesson about being grateful even though they may not always get what they wish for.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Christy Stokes’s new book is inspired by the author’s own grandchildren, who actually have a pet turkey named Stefanie. Geared towards K5–3rd grade, “Stefanie the Talking Turkey Finds a Home” is the perfect tool for parents, guardians, and counselors to connect with young readers and help them reflect upon the important life lessons found within.
Readers can purchase “Stefanie the Talking Turkey Finds a Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories