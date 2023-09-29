A. L. Morgan’s New Book, “Remembrance of Vita,” Follows a Young Girl with No Memory of her Past who Leaves Behind the Only Home She's Known to Discover Her True Identity
New York, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author A. L. Morgan, who enjoys reading, watching anime, tending to her plants, crafting, and spending time with her family, has completed her most recent book, “Remembrance of Vita”: a gripping fantasy novel that centers around the journey of a young girl who with no memory of her past who finds herself thrust into a dangerous world, forced to accept the truth about who she truly is.
“A dark forest is no place for a young girl,” writes Morgan. “Fate disposed her there with no memories, and it’s the kind hands of an elderly couple that bring her out. Though she doesn’t know who she is, Lithiana is content to live her life in the impoverished city of Guvoin, considering herself fortunate that she didn’t perish in those woods. She labors relentlessly every day to provide a better life, until her life is suddenly thrust into someone else’s hands; a strange man that claims to have known her.”
“Stolen from the village she considers home and tossed into an outlandish world where time waits for no one, Lithiana is forced to acknowledge the dark shadows that greet her tainted mind; learning she is more than what she seems. Paranoia rises as danger lurks behind every corner. Creatures commit vile deeds, realms rage on the brink of war and sinister intentions hide beneath the pure rays of sunlight. Every word spoken could be another lie told, and any smile could be the one hiding the dagger poised at her heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, A. L. Morgan’s book is a captivating tale that will take readers on a thrilling ride as they follow Lithiana’s journey to discover her past while trying to survive the dangerous and wild lands that she’s been forced into. Full of suspense and brimming with incredible world-building, Morgan weaves an unforgettable novel that is sure to leave readers spellbound as Lithiana’s tale unfolds, eager for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Remembrance of Vita” at select bookstores, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
