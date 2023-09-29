Jeff Mitchell’s New Book, "It Is Finished: Believe the Unbelievable," is a Thorough Discussion to Assist Readers in Better Understanding God's Love for All His Children
Lebanon, TN, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jeff Mitchell, a truth seeker and a child of God, has completed his most recent book, “It Is Finished: Believe the Unbelievable”: a faith-based exploration of God’s unending love for his children, and how the Bible holds the key to understanding God’s plan of salvation and forgiveness.
For author Jeff Mitchell, challenging the status quo is not a fearful process but an exciting process to discover his purpose and genuine relationship with God. As a truth seeker, he has diligently listened to and studied other perspectives while also challenging himself to explore alternative ideas. He is a father of three daughters, and he describes his relationship with his children as a primary motivator to understanding God’s love for his children. Despite religion’s tendency to promote division and fear of judgment, the author has spent his life searching for love and reconciliation in a world of division and fear. Mr. Mitchell displays a unique balance between intellectual arguments and emotional consideration.
Mitchell shares, “I believe the Bible reveals many hidden truths, but I believe the churches and scholars are predominantly wrong in their interpretation of it. Many people want to throw out Paul’s letters or even claim that Jehovah, God of the Old Testament, was a wicked god or even Satan. I spent about twenty-five years in the Church of Christ, but after being rebuked and chastised over and over, I no longer attend any Christian denomination. This book is not a denominational perspective of any kind. This book is my unique perspective. Since I have stopped attending church services, I believe God has been speaking to me louder than ever. If you can open your mind and consider an alternative view, then you may come to know what I consider to be the true nature of God, which is love and forgiveness. I know a lot of churches use those words, but they follow them up with completely unloving and judgmental doctrines. Do you believe in hell? Do you believe God will torture souls for eternity? If so, then your preachers are not teaching love and forgiveness, even if they use the words. If you can actually read and consider the things written in this book, you will likely struggle to tear down your traditional beliefs, but the recovery will be well worth it.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jeff Mitchell’s book will help readers to discover a detailed explanation of God’s plan of reconciliation from the full preterist perspective as described in the Bible. Through his writings, Mitchell hopes to leave readers in a place of great comfort and peace, as he discusses how God’s love is more powerful than any mistake one could ever make. Thought-provoking and stirring, “It Is Finished: Believe the Unbelievable” is the ultimate guide to understanding the love of God and his plan of redemption like one has never heard before.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “It Is Finished: Believe the Unbelievable” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
