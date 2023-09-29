Carol Harblin’s Newly Released "Grandpa, Why Do We Pray?" Is a Sweet Celebration of the Special Bond Between Generations and the Curiosity of the Young Spirit
“Grandpa, Why Do We Pray?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Harblin, is a charming narrative that finds a grandfather and granddaughter journeying to church and discussing important questions alongside entertaining observations.
Ballston Lake, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Grandpa, Why Do We Pray?”: a fun resource for helping upcoming generations to understand and appreciate the power of prayer. “Grandpa, Why Do We Pray?” is the creation of published author Carol Harblin, who holds degrees from Iona University, Russell Sage College, and also her MFA from Goddard College. Currently a professor, Carol has journeyed around the world to India and Europe and throughout the United States, observing cultures and people through the eyes of a child.
Harblin shares, “Family is everything, and so are the bonds we have between each family member. Some families have a single parent, both parents, or even grandparents to raise a child or children. The persons raising the family don’t have to be traditional parents, as long as the one doing the raising is honest, open, and the one who unconditionally loves the children.
“One Sunday, Lily Mae is curious about everything as she begins to discover and learn about her world around her. Lily Mae and her grandpa explore nature and life as they walk to church. She peppers him with questions about nature, life, and God. Her grandpa answers his granddaughter honestly and with a clarity that is understood by a young, school-aged child.
“God is part of our family too. We need to help children understand that God is there for us all also. The way we email or text message family members, we also need to pray to God. Prayer is a way we can talk to God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Harblin’s new book will entertain and encourage young minds as a fun but informative story unfolds.
Consumers can purchase “Grandpa, Why Do We Pray?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Grandpa, Why Do We Pray?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
