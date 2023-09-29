Mark and Dena Knight’s Newly Released "Count Time" is a Powerful Resource for Anyone Navigating a Complex, Long-Distance Relationship
“Count Time,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Mark and Dena Knight, is a warmhearted message of encouragement that reminds us of the very human nature of those separated from their loved ones due to a prison sentence.
Richland, WA, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Count Time”: a potent devotional that will uplift and empower. “Count Time” is the creation of published authors Mark and Dena Knight.
Mark and Dena Knight share, “'Cell in for count!'
“Millions of men and women hear the prison cell doors slam shut for another formal count. This routine happens 365 days a year and will always be a mainstay for control and order. How do you develop essential biblical teachings when your environment shows the lack of God’s presence? How do you clear out the negative energies of the prison life and hone the skills you need to return home a responsible individual on fire for Christ, marriage, and home?
“You can expect the stories from the Knights to inspire your progress, and you will understand the terminology. Mark and Dena have used the common link of clichés as catalysis to bring you topics on unity, grief, forgiveness, your future, and much more in heartwarming ways with which you can connect. Their to-the-point tactics and common sense will bring you several laughs and perhaps a few tears. They will stimulate your requirement to communicate with your spouse because the book and its message are useless without steady communication. Trust the pen-to-paper process.
“If you are in a relationship or marriage, this can be a remarkable opportunity to invest in its growth. As the days turn to months, the power from self-reflection will help you identify the genuine affection you have for your loved ones awaiting your homecoming.
“Then this book is for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark and Dena Knight’s new book shares a window into the complexities of finding ways to support one’s partner or spouse from a distance while endeavoring to improve oneself at the same time.
Consumers can purchase “Count Time” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Count Time,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
