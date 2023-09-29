Richard Graves’s Newly Released "Hindsight 20/20: An Autobiography" is a Poignant Memoir That Explores a Life of Unexpected Twists of Fate
“Hindsight 20/20: An Autobiography,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Richard Graves, is a potent autobiographical work that takes readers through the author’s most cherished and challenging moments with a message of trust of God heavily laced throughout.
Nacodgoches, TX, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hindsight 20/20: An Autobiography”: a reflective study of a life lived in faith and determination. “Hindsight 20/20: An Autobiography” is the creation of published author Richard Graves.
Graves shares, “Richard Graves learned early in life how to follow the direction given to him. It was faith and trust in Jesus Christ. His heart was entered and life was given grace for present and future. What a beautiful life in good and hard times. From a country boy to a senior aerospace engineer to a mental disability from Agent Orange in the military. This autobiography gives some of Richard’s everyday experiences, hoping to help others in their life, leading them to the eternal heavenly world.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Richard Graves’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the soul as readers bear witness to a man’s unexpected journey.
Consumers can purchase “Hindsight 20/20: An Autobiography” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hindsight 20/20: An Autobiography,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
