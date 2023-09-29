Dr. Gerald Robison’s Newly Released "A Dog’s Tale" is a Fun Narrative That Helps Young Believers Understand What God’s Greatest Offering Truly is
“A Dog’s Tale: An Allegory of What’s Gone Wrong with Missions and Evangelism,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gerald Robison, is a thoughtful opportunity for group discussion that aids readers of any age in identifying the truth that a loving relationship with God is the secret to joy, not just using God to provide all that we wish and want.
Madison, AL, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Dog’s Tale: An Allegory of What’s Gone Wrong with Missions and Evangelism”: a potent reminder of the realities of faith and worshipping God. “A Dog’s Tale: An Allegory of What’s Gone Wrong with Missions and Evangelism” is the creation of published author Dr. Gerald Robison, who achieved his BA in psychology and counseling at Furman and Mercer Universities, his master’s degree and his doctorate of ministry at Luther Rice Seminary, another master’s degree in education and counseling at Georgia State University, and more graduate studies at the International Institute of Theology and Law sponsored by Simon Greenleaf School of Law and the International Institute of Human Rights sponsored by the University of Strasbourg, France.
Dr. Robison shares, “There’s a line about the difference between cats and dogs. It’s said, 'Dogs have masters, cats have staff.'
“The same might be said for our relationship with God. That is, we call Him 'Master,' but we often treat Him like a 'staff member.'
“Our prayers often seem to be limited to, 'Watch over this…give me that…and make my life safe, soft, easy, and comfortable.' In doing so, we’re busy telling God what we want Him to do, and if He doesn’t provide it, not only are we disappointed, but we become accusatory. All too often, when people ask God 'Why?' it’s not an explanation we’re seeking, it’s an accusation that God isn’t doing His job very well.
“A Dog’s Tale is an allegory on 'What’s gone wrong with missions and evangelism?'
“How did we get to the place where Christians enjoy the hand of God more than the face of God? That is, they look for what God will do for them rather than enjoying who He is.
“This is a story that shows us not only how we got to this point, but how we multiply these attitudes with the way we do missions and evangelism. While it looks like a children’s book and reads that way, it’s actually for adults to study and ponder their own relationship with their Master. So we like to say, 'It’s a book for adults and the children who love them.'
“Don’t skip the explanation and study guide of the allegory...there’s a lot to consider for yourself, others, and our traditional methods of winning others to Christ.
“If you enjoy and look forward to what God might do for you more than you enjoy actually being with Him…then this book is for you and your own self-discovery.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gerald Robison’s new book brings a charming resource for parents, guardians, and spiritual leaders to employ in their efforts to raise and lead mindful Christians.
Consumers can purchase “A Dog’s Tale: An Allegory of What’s Gone Wrong with Missions and Evangelism” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Dog’s Tale: An Allegory of What’s Gone Wrong with Missions and Evangelism,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Gerald Robison’s new book brings a charming resource for parents, guardians, and spiritual leaders to employ in their efforts to raise and lead mindful Christians.
