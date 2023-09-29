Dr. Gerald Robison’s Newly Released "A Dog’s Tale" is a Fun Narrative That Helps Young Believers Understand What God’s Greatest Offering Truly is

“A Dog’s Tale: An Allegory of What’s Gone Wrong with Missions and Evangelism,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Gerald Robison, is a thoughtful opportunity for group discussion that aids readers of any age in identifying the truth that a loving relationship with God is the secret to joy, not just using God to provide all that we wish and want.