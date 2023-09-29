Lisa R. Frazier’s Newly Released "Where is Mimi?" is a Helpful Resource for Aiding Young Readers in Understanding the Concept of Death
“Where is Mimi?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lisa R. Frazier, is a touching message of comfort that examines a complex and challenging topic in terms that young readers can understand.
New Castle, DE, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Where is Mimi?”: a heartfelt discussion aimed at helping with the inevitable grief process. “Where is Mimi?” is the creation of published author, Lisa R. Frazier, a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; however, she has called Delaware her home for more than twenty-five years. She is a wife, mother of three adult children, and also a grandmother of three grandchildren. Lisa R. Frazier is a graduate of Wilmington University with a degree in organizational management.
Frazier shares, “The loss of a loved one is very difficult, and the emotional minefield can be difficult for most adults. However, the grief process for children can be increasingly more problematic. They do not have the emotional capacity to handle the loss nor the vocabulary to express their feelings regarding it. This can leave lasting scars and anxiety on their hearts and minds.
“The inspiration for this book came from a conversation I had with my young granddaughter in the aftermath of losing her grandmother. She did not understand the concept that although her grandmother was no longer physically here, she would be with her in spirit throughout her life.
“In the book Where Is Mimi? Mimi takes Zorie through the emotional minefield to prepare her for when she would no longer be there physically. She uses the elements of everyday life to convey to Zorie her continued presence in her life long after she’s gone.
“Yes, we are fully confident, and we would rather be away from these earthly bodies, for then we will be at home with the Lord. (2 Corinthians 5:8 NLT)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lisa R. Frazier’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers of all ages share an important lesson of life and faith together.
Consumers can purchase “Where is Mimi?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Walmart.com, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Where is Mimi?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
