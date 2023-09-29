Matcha Design Takes Home Gold Summit International Award
2023 Wins Continue for Experienced Design Agency, Matcha Design
Tulsa, OK, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The list of the 2023 Summit Creative Awards (SIA) has been released, and Matcha Design is one of just 104 international agencies to win the coveted Gold Award. Gold Award winners span the industries of advertising, design, mobile, social media, video, and websites, awarding small-to-medium creators with under $40 million in earnings.
Matcha Design was up against agencies from 28 other countries (including Argentina, Turkey, and Australia), securing a top spot for the Payn Kyller Records logo design. The logo was a fun project for the Matcha Design, as it enabled them to blend multiple elements to create a clean design that speaks to the connection and transformation that occurs when two people connect over music.
To date, Matcha Design has secured 7 Summit Creative Awards and Summit Emerging Media Award from SIA. This Gold award is the third one they have earned to date, after the Matcha Design website in 2011 and the "Come As You Are. We Can Take It" video for Revolve Church in 2013.
Lois Lai, Vice President of Matcha Design, had this to say about their award:
"At Matcha Design, we constantly strive to foster an environment of innovation and creativity. It's an honor to be selected among the top entries this year for the Summit Creative Awards. We work hard to make all of our designs award-winning ones."
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client's visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaign, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit https://MatchaDesign.com.
Matcha Design was up against agencies from 28 other countries (including Argentina, Turkey, and Australia), securing a top spot for the Payn Kyller Records logo design. The logo was a fun project for the Matcha Design, as it enabled them to blend multiple elements to create a clean design that speaks to the connection and transformation that occurs when two people connect over music.
To date, Matcha Design has secured 7 Summit Creative Awards and Summit Emerging Media Award from SIA. This Gold award is the third one they have earned to date, after the Matcha Design website in 2011 and the "Come As You Are. We Can Take It" video for Revolve Church in 2013.
Lois Lai, Vice President of Matcha Design, had this to say about their award:
"At Matcha Design, we constantly strive to foster an environment of innovation and creativity. It's an honor to be selected among the top entries this year for the Summit Creative Awards. We work hard to make all of our designs award-winning ones."
About Matcha Design
Matcha Design is a full-service creative B2B agency with decades of experience executing its client's visions. The award-winning company specializes in web design, logo design, branding, marketing campaign, print, UX/UI, video production, commercial photography, advertising, and more. Matcha Design upholds the highest personal standards for excellence and can see things from a unique perspective due to its multicultural background. The company consistently delivers custom, high-quality, innovative solutions to its clients using technical savvy and endless creativity. For more information, visit https://MatchaDesign.com.
Contact
Matcha DesignContact
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
Chris Lo
918-749-2456
matchadesign.com
Categories