Waypost Marketing Welcomes Shelly Salomon as Marketing Communications Specialist
Greenville, SC, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Waypost Marketing, a leading digital marketing agency based in Greenville, South Carolina, is delighted to announce the newest addition to their talented team. Shelly Salomon, a digital marketing professional with an international background in SEO, content creation, and communication strategies, has joined Waypost Marketing in the role of Marketing Communications Specialist.
In her role, Shelly Salomon will play a crucial part in enhancing Waypost Marketing's digital presence, improving organic search results, and creating engaging content for various platforms. She will collaborate closely with the Marketing Strategists and Coordinators to implement and streamline marketing strategies, ensuring clients receive the highest level of service and expertise.
Outside of work, Shelly Salomon brings her vibrant personality to life through her passion for salsa dancing, which she describes as her therapy and remedy for everything. She also cherishes quality time with her family and friends, often indulging in outdoor adventures like hiking and swimming. Impressively, she has already mastered four languages, showcasing her commitment to lifelong learning and diverse interests that align perfectly with Waypost Marketing's culture of continuous growth and creativity.
"I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to keep growing with Waypost Marketing and for the team's trust in me," said Shelly Salomon. "This amazing workplace is an inspiration for professional fulfillment, customer relationship, and empowering culture. I look forward to learning, developing, and contributing to Waypost Marketing's success in the years ahead."
Sara Gilstrap, Marketing Strategist at Waypost Marketing, commented on Shelly's arrival, saying, "From the first day I worked with Shelly as an intern, I knew she would be an excellent fit for our team. I couldn’t be more excited to have her join us! Her remarkable talents in digital marketing are an incredible addition. Our team is ready for some exciting marketing adventures ahead."
As Waypost Marketing continues to provide top-tier digital marketing services to clients in South Carolina and beyond, Shelly Salomon's expertise will further strengthen the agency's ability to deliver results-driven solutions and drive client success.
For more information about Waypost Marketing and its services, please visit www.waypostmarketing.com or contact them at (864) 288-6162.
About Waypost Marketing:
Waypost is a digital marketing agency focused on creating executable plans designed to increase leads, conversions, and sales for clients. Waypost, a certified Google Partner and a HubSpot Gold Solutions Partner has a demonstrated track record of success in strategy development, HubSpot marketing, and sales services. To learn more, visit www.WaypostMarketing.com.
Media Contact:
Company Name: Waypost Marketing
Contact Person: Doug Fowler – President
Email: doug.fowler@waypostmarketing.com
Phone: (864) 288-6162
Address: 200 Adley Way
City: Greenville
State: South Carolina 29607
Country: United States
Website: https://www.waypostmarketing.com/
