Continuum Carbon Services Adopts New Methodology
Manitoba, Canada, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Climate Tech company, Continuum Carbon Services, Ltd. (“Continuum”), announced today the adoption of Social Carbon SCM0006 V2 as preferred methodology for their Indigenous Territories and Aspen Parkland Forest carbon projects. “Social Carbon has proven to be a progressive-thinking standard body and this newly revised methodology addresses the concerns of our landowner clients and also the stringent quality requirements of our carbon credit buyers,” said Continuum CEO Devron Wayne. Continuum’s adoption of the Social Carbon methodology underscores their emphasis on the importance of biodiversity and need to restore endangered biomes.
John Madole, Continuum’s Chief Scientific Officer, referred to the Aspen Parkland region as “the most altered biome in the Prairies, and one of the most impacted in all of Canada.” Continued agricultural pressure has reduced the natural cover in the area, leaving only about 20% intact.
The forest projects planned by Continuum are expected to be listed on the Social Carbon registry by Q1 2024 and will dovetail with the regenerative agriculture project currently being developed by Continuum.
About Continuum: Continuum Carbon Services, Ltd. is a Canadian Climate Tech company focused on ecological soil management and carbon sequestration. Continuum believes that increased soil health helps restore the small water cycle and reverse the damaging effects of climate change.
John Madole, Continuum’s Chief Scientific Officer, referred to the Aspen Parkland region as “the most altered biome in the Prairies, and one of the most impacted in all of Canada.” Continued agricultural pressure has reduced the natural cover in the area, leaving only about 20% intact.
The forest projects planned by Continuum are expected to be listed on the Social Carbon registry by Q1 2024 and will dovetail with the regenerative agriculture project currently being developed by Continuum.
About Continuum: Continuum Carbon Services, Ltd. is a Canadian Climate Tech company focused on ecological soil management and carbon sequestration. Continuum believes that increased soil health helps restore the small water cycle and reverse the damaging effects of climate change.
Contact
Continuum Carbon ServicesContact
Bradley Smegal
206-601-8788
www.continuumCO2.com
Bradley Smegal
206-601-8788
www.continuumCO2.com
Categories