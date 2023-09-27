New Release from HGBM and Author Becka L. Jones
Springfield, OH, September 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available for Pre-Order. "Dolphin Encounter: A Summer Love-Book Three" by Becka L. Jones.
Claire and Noah are in love. They both have dealt with pain, fear, insecurities, tragedy, and forgiveness. Noah becomes more serious about Claire and takes their relationship one step further. Claire, Noah and their friends are surfers, and very family oriented. They live in Kauai and are looking forward to their future after graduation. One day Noah and Claire come across a pod of dolphins while swimming and it changes how they see life. They invite their friends to come swim with them and the dolphins too. This faith-based romance novella is the third book in a series.
Becka L. Jones is a Christian author writing faith-based books. It has been a dream of Becka's to write a romance book series. Becka has written dozens of books in different genres. She loves to put her pen to paper to create stories both fiction and non-fiction.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please contact Rebecca Benston by email at highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
