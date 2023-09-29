AAEON’s BOXER-8651AI Harnesses NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX Power in Compact, Rugged PC Form
Compact, powerful, and densely populated, the BOXER-8651AI illustrates a design breakthrough for AAEON.
Taipei, Taiwan, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Industry-leading designer and manufacturer of edge AI solutions, AAEON, has released the BOXER-8651AI, a compact fanless embedded AI System powered by the NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX module. Consequently, the BOXER-8651AI takes advantage of the module’s NVIDIA Ampere architecture GPU, featuring 1024 CUDA® and 32 Tensor Cores, along with support for NVIDIA JetPack™ 5.0 and above to provide users with accelerated graphics, data processing, and image classification.
With a fanless chassis measuring just 105mm x 90mm x 52mm, the BOXER-8651AI is an extremely small solution that houses a dense range of interfaces, including DB-9 and DB-15 ports for RS-232 (Rx/Tx/CTS/RTS)/RS-485, CANBus, and DIO functions. Additionally, the device provides HDMI 2.1 display output, GbE LAN, and a variety of USB Type-A ports, supporting both USB 3.2 Gen 2 and USB 2.0 functionality.
The BOXER-8651AI, despite containing such powerful AI performance for its size, is built to operate in rugged conditions, boasting a -5°F to 131°F (-15°C to 55°C) temperature range alongside anti-shock and vibration resistance features. Consequently, the PC is ideally suited for wall mounted deployment across a range of environments.
For storage, the system offers an M.2 3052 B-Key slot to accommodate M.2 2242 B+M Key SSDs and an M.2 2230 E-Key slot, ensuring users can take full advantage of the NVIDIA JetPack™ 5.0 software stack. Alternatively, these expansion options provide support for add-on modules to facilitate wireless communication, such as 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.
The BOXER-8651AI is now available for order via both the AAEON eShop and its standard sales channels.
For more information about the BOXER-8651AI, please visit its product page.
About AAEON
Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON also works closely with cities and governments to develop and deploy Smart City ecosystems, offering individual platforms and end-to-end solutions. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.
