Jennifer Borrego’s Newly Released "Elliesaurus Eats Rainbows" is a Fun Tale That Encourages Young Readers to Diversify Their Food Choices
“Elliesaurus Eats Rainbows,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jennifer Borrego, is an imaginative teaching moment that takes readers on a journey with a hungry dragon with a specific need for satisfying a hungry tummy.
Fallbrook, CA, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Elliesaurus Eats Rainbows”: a delightfully imaginative story with an important lesson on healthy choices. “Elliesaurus Eats Rainbows” is the creation of published author Jennifer Borrego, a dedicated mother with a background in financial planning.
Borrego shares, “What happens when a dragon wakes up after being asleep for one hundred years? What do you do when her tummy rumbles so loudly that it can shake mountains? Come along and find out how to feed a dragon and learn about the wonders of eating rainbows along the way. See how a little kindness can make the world a gentler place, even for a giant, hungry, rainbow-eating Elliesaurus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jennifer Borrego’s new book will delight and entertain while imparting helpful foundational lessons on living a healthy life through good food choices.
Consumers can purchase “Elliesaurus Eats Rainbows” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Elliesaurus Eats Rainbows,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
