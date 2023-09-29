Netta Abrams’s Newly Released "Does God Wear Denim?" Is a Powerful Memoir That Takes Readers Into a Key Experience That Cemented the Author’s Faith
“Does God Wear Denim?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Netta Abrams, provides readers an insightful and spiritually open discussion of a challenging time that provided the author with a powerful sense of God’s guiding hand.
New York, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Does God Wear Denim?”: an emotionally charged autobiographical story. “Does God Wear Denim?” is the creation of published author Netta Abrams, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who serves as a registered nurse in Texas.
Abrams shares, “In Does God Wear Denim? Netta Abrams shares one of many journeys she had taken into deep darkness where Jesus had come in to rescue, forgive, and restore her back to the path he had originally designed for her before she was ever born. Inside is just one example of how he shows up in the midst of darkness and pull her out.
“God wants a relationship with you. He desires you to know him on a personal level. He is real and available. Find the way back to him. There may be times you feel abandoned, but he waits patiently. Begin your journey now no matter where you are in life.
“Experience unimaginable love you never knew you were missing. Start your journey today.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Netta Abrams’s new book will bring readers a message of comfort and encouragement.
Consumers can purchase “Does God Wear Denim?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Does God Wear Denim?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Categories