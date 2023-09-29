+Sélim Sayegh’s Newly Released “The Vow of Victim to Jesus-Eucharist,” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of What Jesus Truly Asks of Us

“The Vow of Victim to Jesus-Eucharist: Messenger Sister Mary of the Holy Trinity Poor Clare of Jerusalem,” from Christian Faith Publishing author +Sélim Sayegh, is an empowering resource for spiritual rejuvenation that encourages readers in the pursuit of closeness with God.