+Sélim Sayegh’s Newly Released “The Vow of Victim to Jesus-Eucharist,” is a Thought-Provoking Discussion of What Jesus Truly Asks of Us
“The Vow of Victim to Jesus-Eucharist: Messenger Sister Mary of the Holy Trinity Poor Clare of Jerusalem,” from Christian Faith Publishing author +Sélim Sayegh, is an empowering resource for spiritual rejuvenation that encourages readers in the pursuit of closeness with God.
New York, NY, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Vow of Victim to Jesus-Eucharist: Messenger Sister Mary of the Holy Trinity Poor Clare of Jerusalem”: a potent reminder of the intimate lessons found within God’s word. “The Vow of Victim to Jesus-Eucharist: Messenger Sister Mary of the Holy Trinity Poor Clare of Jerusalem” is the creation of published author +Sélim Sayegh.
Sayegh shares, “'I desire an army of apostolic souls consecrated to me by the vow of victim not to expiate the sins of others by extraordinary trials, no, that is not what I desire... I desire a great army of victim souls who will join me in the apostolate of my Eucharistic Life... I desire these victims to be everywhere; in the world and in the cloisters, in every occupation, in every station of life, in the fields and in the factories, in schools and in the stores, in families and in convents, in businesses and in the arts, everywhere.'
(Jesus to Sister Mary of the Holy Trinity)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, +Sélim Sayegh’s new book will challenge readers as they consider the heartfelt promise held within.
Consumers can purchase “The Vow of Victim to Jesus-Eucharist: Messenger Sister Mary of the Holy Trinity Poor Clare of Jerusalem” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Vow of Victim to Jesus-Eucharist: Messenger Sister Mary of the Holy Trinity Poor Clare of Jerusalem,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
