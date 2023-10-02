Kenzie Lou’s Newly Released "All The Words I Never Said" is an Engaging Treasury of Emotionally Charged Poetry, Letters, and Short Stories
“All The Words I Never Said,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Kenzie Lou, is an enjoyable compilation that offers readers a broad variety of themes and options to enjoy as they explore the complexities of the human spirit via the written word.
New York, NY, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “All The Words I Never Said”: a compelling selection of deeply personal writings. “All The Words I Never Said” is the creation of published author Kenzie Lou, a native of Washington State and graduate of Skagit Valley College.
Kenzie Lou shares, “All the Words I Never Said is a collection of poems, letters, and short stories put together by Kenzie Lou after years of experiencing and observing oppression, sexism, love, hate, friendship, hardship, and addiction. These poems began as journal entries that were never meant to be read by another set of eyes. It’s this aspect that makes these poems and stories so vulnerable and intimate. Kenzie Lou doesn’t hold back and uses full honesty in her writing when expressing how heavily the world can blindly impact people while adding both beauty and personal warfare to their lives.
“There are also two short stories included in this book: 'Ghost' and 'The Addiction Effect.' 'Ghost' is about a friendly ghost who seeks refuge in an abandoned house. One night, a group of curious boys wander into the house. The ghost—fearful that the boys’ knowledge of the property might cost him his home—scrambles to find a way to scare the boys away so he can keep his residence.
“In 'The Addiction Effect,' Neveah is visited by her ex, Addy. Addy begs and pleads for Neveah to give her a second chance. The two women have been together since they were teenagers and are now in their midtwenties. With all the history and loving memories that the two shared together, Neveah is torn between giving Addy another chance and her fear of being let down once again. Addy begins with loving and sweet pleas for forgiveness. But as Neveah continues to resist, tension builds between the two women, and Neveah is faced with an impossible decision.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenzie Lou’s new book draws from the authors personal experiences and observations of life, love, and faith.
Consumers can purchase “All The Words I Never Said” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “All The Words I Never Said,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
