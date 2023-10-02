iPOP! Alum Olivia Holt Joins Kiernan Shipka in Blumhouse's Upcoming Film "Totally Killer"
Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Excitement builds as the first glimpses of 'Totally Killer,' Blumhouse's latest slasher comedy, reveal Olivia Holt, a noted iPOP! Alum, portraying the youthful version of Kiernan Shipka's on-screen mother.
The film synopsis reads: Set three and a half decades after the harrowing demise of three teenagers at the hands of the "Sweet Sixteen Killer," this evil reemerges on All Hallows' Eve to ensnare another victim. Young Jamie, portrayed by Shipka, disregards cautionary tales from her protective mother, played by Julie Bowen. She unexpectedly confronts the dread-inspiring killer, leading her on a whirlwind chase that inadvertently transports her to 1987 - the epoch of the initial tragedies. In this unfamiliar decade, Jamie allies with her adolescent mother (played by Holt) in a thrilling race against time. Together, they must confront the menacing killer before Jamie remains trapped in the past.
An impressive ensemble cast enhances the cinematic experience, featuring the talents of Charlie Gillespie, Lochlyn Munro, Troy L. Johnson, Liana Liberato, Kelcey Mawema, Stephi Chin-Salvo, Anna Diaz, Ella Choi, Jeremy Monn-Djasgnar, Nathaniel Appiah, Jonathan Potts, and Randall Park.
About iPOP!
iPop! promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 20th year, iPOP! is held in Los Angeles every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
