Author William Macpherson’s New Book, "The Last Hanging in Ripley," is a Historical Novel About the Troubled Life of Farmhand John F. Morgan and His Horrific Crimes

Recent release “The Last Hanging in Ripley,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author William Macpherson, is a fascinating tale based on true events that centers around the disturbing murders committed by John F. Morgan while delving into his past, his possible motives, and his eventual execution by hanging.