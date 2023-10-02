Author William Macpherson’s New Book, "The Last Hanging in Ripley," is a Historical Novel About the Troubled Life of Farmhand John F. Morgan and His Horrific Crimes
Recent release “The Last Hanging in Ripley,” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author William Macpherson, is a fascinating tale based on true events that centers around the disturbing murders committed by John F. Morgan while delving into his past, his possible motives, and his eventual execution by hanging.
Ontario, CA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William Macpherson, who retired from a career in information technology, has completed his new book, “The Last Hanging in Ripley”: a compelling historical novel that follows the events surrounding the Pfost-Green family massacre of West Virginia and dives into the possible motives behind the killer’s actions.
Born and raised in Steubenville, Ohio, author William Macpherson relocated to Southern California, where he still resides. Although his entire career was spent in information technology, his true love has always been creative writing. After retiring, he finally pursued his dream and wrote his first historical novel based on an event in 1897.
Macpherson writes, “Based in rural Appalachia in the late 1800s, the book offers a fascinating account of a disturbed young man who gruesomely ended three precious lives one early autumn morning.
“The family innocently awoke that morning, sharing the belief that Morgan was a trusted friend. But unfortunately, this quickly turned to disbelief and horror as their so-called friend brutally struck them down one by one as they went about their farm chores.
“Why did he do it? What would cause Morgan, a newlywed and loving father, to slay his hunting buddy viciously, his longtime mother figure, and the young woman who had once embraced him with his first kiss? Did monetary greed lead to their demise, as the local inhabitants have surmised for over a century? Perhaps some other motive led this young man to carry out his horrific crime.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, William Macpherson’s chilling tale introduces readers to the realistic aspects of farm life in West Virginia in the 1890s as he weaves the details about the private side of John Morgan’s life and a glimpse into the public spectacle of his death. Thought-provoking and expertly paced, “The Last Hanging in Ripley” is a spellbinding look at one of America’s most gruesome crimes that readers won’t be able to put down.
