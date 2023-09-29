Author Katherine Cava’s New Poetry Collection, "Because You Told Me to Write," Draws Back the Curtains on the Emotional Minefield That is the Teen Experience
Recent release “Because You Told Me to Write,” from Page Publishing author Katherine Cava, is a stirring poetry collection that draws readers deep into the mind of a high schooler suffering some of life’s great triumphs and losses for the first time.
Newark, CA, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Katherine Cava, the quintessential “art kid” who spends all of her time working on her portfolio and making posters, has completed her new book, “Because You Told Me to Write”: a potent collection of poems that delve into a number of topics including heartbreak and mental health. She finds constant comfort in the safety of her notes app, where she finds the strength to embrace the hard-to-come-by emotions.
Cava writes, “High school. What an interesting place—a building full of new people and anticipation of new experiences. Within four years, people can thrive or hit rock bottom. Others, like me, choose to live in the middle of the two, holding on for dear life, screaming at yourself to never let go, but then you meet them: the person that makes you believe that everything will be okay, even if it only makes you hurt more.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cava’s freshman collection is cleverly laid out and plums the depths of the emotional realities teens face today.
“Inside these pages, you will find implications of suicide, self-harm, and mental disorders. Some might deem these words as disturbing or uncomfortable. However, these words are just my life,” Cava warns.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Because You Told Me to Write” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Cava writes, “High school. What an interesting place—a building full of new people and anticipation of new experiences. Within four years, people can thrive or hit rock bottom. Others, like me, choose to live in the middle of the two, holding on for dear life, screaming at yourself to never let go, but then you meet them: the person that makes you believe that everything will be okay, even if it only makes you hurt more.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cava’s freshman collection is cleverly laid out and plums the depths of the emotional realities teens face today.
“Inside these pages, you will find implications of suicide, self-harm, and mental disorders. Some might deem these words as disturbing or uncomfortable. However, these words are just my life,” Cava warns.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Because You Told Me to Write” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories