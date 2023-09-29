Author Nenneth Lee Holder’s New Book, "Brotherly Hate," is About the Experiences of Inner-City Neighborhoods, Specifically Through the Lens of Philadelphia
Recent release “Brotherly Hate,” from Page Publishing author Nenneth Lee Holder, is based on two characters, Kevin, and Akeem, who were young thugs born and raised on the streets of Philadelphia.
Sharon Hill, PA, September 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nenneth Lee Holder, who grew up in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, has completed his new book “Brotherly Hate”: a compelling work about the life of thugs and the game that young teens choose to play, especially in the streets of Philly.
Author Nennth Lee Holder has two children, Nazanine Monica Holder and Messiah Lee Holder; he lives with his wife, Tanaka Holder, and stepdaughter, Joni Jahalal, in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where he spends time with his granddaughter Soraia “Cecee” Jahalal.
Holder writes, “When I was incarcerated and serving three years, I read many books. Donald Goins became my favorite author because his writing is what I could relate to the most. I also read books written by Terry Woods, Sista Soulja, and David Fisher, among other great authors. I had a cellmate who became a good friend of mine. We shared stories about our lives. One day he told me that we could write a book about all the crimes we had witnessed in our lives. That night I lay in my bed, thinking to myself that of all the books I’ve read, many of the characters reminded me of some people in my life. That was when I realized I could become a writer.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nenneth Lee Holder’s impactful tale warns that the never-ending cycle of drugs, violence, love, and loss will continue for generations to come.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Brotherly Hate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Nennth Lee Holder has two children, Nazanine Monica Holder and Messiah Lee Holder; he lives with his wife, Tanaka Holder, and stepdaughter, Joni Jahalal, in the suburbs of Philadelphia, where he spends time with his granddaughter Soraia “Cecee” Jahalal.
Holder writes, “When I was incarcerated and serving three years, I read many books. Donald Goins became my favorite author because his writing is what I could relate to the most. I also read books written by Terry Woods, Sista Soulja, and David Fisher, among other great authors. I had a cellmate who became a good friend of mine. We shared stories about our lives. One day he told me that we could write a book about all the crimes we had witnessed in our lives. That night I lay in my bed, thinking to myself that of all the books I’ve read, many of the characters reminded me of some people in my life. That was when I realized I could become a writer.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nenneth Lee Holder’s impactful tale warns that the never-ending cycle of drugs, violence, love, and loss will continue for generations to come.
Readers who wish to experience this intriguing work can purchase “Brotherly Hate” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories