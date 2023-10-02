Author Brad Heyen’s New Book, "Nellie," is a Moving Tribute to the Author's Mother That Follows One Woman's Journey to Discover Who Nellie Was and Repair Her Own Life

Recent release “Nellie,” from Page Publishing author Brad Heyen, centers around Audrey, a caregiver at the Sycamore Acres Assisted Living facility who battles everyday with her least favorite resident, Nellie. After Nellie's passing, Audrey attends the funeral, only to discover how incredible her life was, and finds herself inspired to take back control of her own life, which has fallen to shambles.