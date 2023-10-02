Author Eileen Price’s New Book, "Tank and Silly to the Rescue," is a Children’s Story That Emphasizes the Value of Bringing Smiles and Joy to Others
Recent release “Tank and Silly to the Rescue,” from Page Publishing author Eileen Price, is an entertaining children’s story that follows beloved characters Tank and Silly to the park on a fall day.
Los Angeles, CA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Eileen Price, an independent author whose love of storytelling began at an early age, has completed her new book, “Tank and Silly to the Rescue”: a charming children’s story that follows puppy pals Tank and Silly as they go to the park on a fall day. Bouncing, hopping, and racing through spectacular piles of leaves, these two best friend pups were having a great day until a curious sound shifts them into spy mode, and a new adventure begins.
In short order, they meet the River Rescue Team, a band of ragtag rescue pups, as they travel in the River Rescue Bus to SunnyHeart Manor, making the world brighter for others who can no longer live on their own—those who love all the “rescue” attention they can get.
Author Eileen Price has self-published six children’s books, one coloring book, and two learning card games.
In 2013, Eileen began her book series, “The Adventures of Tank and Silly.” The stories are inspired by two delightful French bulldogs, Tank and Silly. They were welcome pets at her place of business. Keeping their memory alive through stories and adventures seems only natural. Eileen loves to sprinkle each work with a bit of magic and wonder and a life lesson or two.
Eileen’s writing does not stop when the books are published. Before launching her career as a writer, Eileen developed a collection of learning games and activities focused on stimulating the imagination.
Eileen holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Phoenix. Studies in architecture, mathematics, and dance bring a unique quality to her writing. In addition to storytelling, Eileen enjoys ballroom dancing, sports, dog-sitting, and spending time with her two sons.
Published by Page Publishing, Eileen Price’s memorable tale shares how Tank and Silly realize how lucky they are to have a home but hope they can continue to travel with the rescue team.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Tank and Silly to the Rescue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
