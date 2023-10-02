Author Rathnam Indurthy’s New Book, "Introduction to the Middle East: History, Politics and Governments," Provides Readers with an Understanding of the Titular Region
Recent release “Introduction to the Middle East: History, Politics and Governments,” from Page Publishing author Rathnam Indurthy, delves into the conflicted background of the Middle East with detail and context from which all readers will learn.
Lake Charles, LA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rathnam Indurthy, who grew up in Hyderabad, Telangana state, India, has completed his new book, “Introduction to the Middle East: History, Politics and Governments”: an engaging work that introduces students and the general readers to this region’s history—the founding of Islam, its spread and split, the Ottoman Empire and its fall, the Western colonization and its end, and the emergence of independent Arab states.
Author Rathnam Indurthy came to the United States in the early 1970s to pursue graduate studies. Indurthy received his MA in political science from Kansas State University, Manhattan, Kansas, and M. Phil and Ph.D. from the University of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas in 1985. He taught at Kerney State College, Kerney, Nebraska, and Moorhead State University, Moorhead, Minnesota, for a year each at both schools. Indurthy joined McNeese State University, Lake Charles, Louisiana (LA), in 1989, and retired in January 2020. There, Indurthy taught international politics, American foreign policy, Middle East politics, Soviet/Russian politics, and American government. He published articles on India, Pakistan, Middle East politics, and the Kashmir conflict including a book titled “India-Pakistan Wars and the Kashmir Conflict.”
Indurthy writes, “There is water shortage in the Middle East. Nearly 60 percent of people in the Middle East, including North Africa, suffer from lack of drinking water. Historically, nomads would travel from one oasis to another in search of grazing land for their herds—goats, sheep, and camels. However, with the construction of Aswan Dam over the Nile, Egyptians have access to water for drinking and farming, including the provision of hydroelectric power. The oil-rich Arab states in the Arabian Peninsula have installed seawater salination projects to provide drinking water for their people. Yet there is a water shortage for many people.”
Published by Page Publishing, Rathnam Indurthy’s informative work examines the domestic, regional, and international of nine countries—the frontline and the Persian Gulf states in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict in terms of its impact and nonimpact over them, except Turkey.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Introduction to the Middle East: History, Politics and Governments” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
