Author Douglas Smock’s New Book, "Hallowed Ground," Provides a Fresh Look at History by Focusing on Some Lesser-Studied Battles That Shaped America
Recent release “Hallowed Ground: How Forgotten Battles Shaped America,” from Page Publishing author Douglas Smock, is an eye-opening look at the little-taught battles of Valcour, Churubusco, Selma, Saint-Mihiel, and Myitkyina and their lasting impact on the United States.
North Weymouth, MA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Douglas Smock, a retired newspaper editor from North Weymouth, Massachusetts, has completed his new book, “Hallowed Ground: How Forgotten Battles Shaped America”: an exploration of several battles that are rarely discussed in classrooms but deserve to be remembered for their powerful impact. He co-authored two books on supply chain management, including “Straight to the Bottom Line” from J. Ross Publishing. Smock now focuses on American history and remembrance through articles, lectures, and book writing. His book titled “Forgotten Battles and American Memory” was published in 2022.
Smock writes, “History is constantly changing. What we know of past events is based on someone’s interpretation. Even first-person accounts can vary widely and, in fact, did in the reports of Benedict Arnold’s conduct at the second Battle of Saratoga in 1777. The conventional histories were based on a now-discredited account by one officer. A letter made public in 2016 painted a different version of events more favorable to Arnold.”
Published by Page Publishing, Smock’s thoroughly researched and well-argued writing brings new attention to some often-overlooked battles, starting with the Saratoga Campaign.
Smock continues, “The little-taught Mexican War that preceded the Civil War is too easily recalled as an important training ground for the legendary military leaders of the Civil War. It was also a land grab condemned by Abraham Lincoln, Robert E. Lee, Ulysses S. Grant, Henry Clay, and many others. The issues of technology and preparedness are major themes of the chapters on Selma, Alabama, during the Civil War and the Saint-Mihiel offensive in World War I. Selma was a focal point of Confederate efforts to build munitions while the US Army played catchup on aircraft, tanks, and wireless communications at Saint-Mihiel. Future American military leaders such as George Patton, Dwight Eisenhower, and William Mitchell quickly learned the new technologies. The fifth chapter tells the forgotten story of one of the most inspiring Americans of the twentieth century, Dr. Gordon Seagrave, a Baptist missionary on the northern frontier of Burma who became one of the military’s greatest combat surgeons.”
Readers who wish to take another look at these battles and their lasting impact can purchase “Hallowed Ground: How Forgotten Battles Shaped America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
