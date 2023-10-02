Author Douglas Smock’s New Book, "Hallowed Ground," Provides a Fresh Look at History by Focusing on Some Lesser-Studied Battles That Shaped America

Recent release “Hallowed Ground: How Forgotten Battles Shaped America,” from Page Publishing author Douglas Smock, is an eye-opening look at the little-taught battles of Valcour, Churubusco, Selma, Saint-Mihiel, and Myitkyina and their lasting impact on the United States.