Author Sandra L. Barlett’s New Book, "Igloo Imagination," is a Charming Children’s Story That Encourages Children to Utilize Their Imagination
Recent release “Igloo Imagination,” from Page Publishing author Sandra L. Barlett, is an inspiring children’s book that celebrates creativity for readers of all ages, opening the imaginations of all children.
Butler, PA, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sandra L. Barlett, who began writing children’s books in 2023, has completed her new book, “Igloo Imagination”: an engaging children’s story that shares the message that when children use their imagination, this encourages a positive development of social and emotional health.
Author Sandra L. Barlett worked as an administrative assistant for twenty-seven years for a local hospital and community college. After retirement, she chose to make use of her business management degree by writing children’s books. Sandra is excited to share engaging and inspiring stories that children love to read again and again.
Sandra grew up with two sisters. They were encouraged to create and capture their imagination. Sandra describes her experiences as a child with her sisters as they utilize, explore, and travel with their imagination. This author’s passion for sharing these moments of joy is shared in her stories. Sandra’s books are easy to follow while capturing the magic and imagination of her readers.
Sandra grew up in a small town in Pennsylvania with her husband and two children. Her cocker spaniel, Charlie, enjoys watching her write. Sandra enjoys spending time with her grandson and reading to him. In her spare time, she enjoys camping, bike riding, and spending time with family and friends. Most of all, Sandra loves to write children’s books.
Sandra writes, “In a small town in Pennsylvania lived three girls who loved to play in the snow. Their names were Debbie, Sandy, and Patty. The girls had a mother that was highly creative with a good imagination. They wanted to go outside to join in with the other children making snowmen. The three sisters asked Mother to go outside since it was a snow day and schools were canceled.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sandra L. Barlett’s delightful tale emphasizes how pretend play is an enjoyable activity filled with excitement and learning.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “Igloo Imagination” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
