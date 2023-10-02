Author Alia Edwards’s New Book, "The Fourth Secret," Follows a Small Group of Travelers Searching for a Promised Warrior Who Can Stop the Dark Forces Plaguing Their Lands
Recent release “The Fourth Secret,” from Covenant Books author Alia Edwards, is a fascinating and inventive fantasy adventure that centers around Vanna, a young woman who is granted the opportunity to help take back her homeland from the treacherous king. Accompanied by a young band of heroes, Vanna will search for the legendary hero and the only one destined to save her country from destruction.
Athens, TX, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alia Edwards, a sword-wielding, swing-dancing, songwriting author from Texas, has completed her new book, “The Fourth Secret”: a gripping fantasy of one girl’s struggle to fulfill an ancient prophecy and save her land from the treacherous King Syrack.
Alia writes, “After her country is struck by a ruthless war, Vanna, a seventeen-year-old orphan from Esten, crosses paths with three mysterious young men with strange-colored eyes and a dangerous mission. When offered the opportunity to help save her land, Vanna does not hesitate to take it. Together, the four new companions embark on a risky journey in search of a foretold Warrior in hopes of saving their world before it is too late.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Alia Edwards’s new book is an epic quest of heroism and bravery that is sure to capture the imaginations of readers as they follow along on Vanna’s journey to save those who she loves from King Syrack’s grasp. Expertly paced and full of thrills and suspense, Alia delivers a character-driven tale that is sure to leave readers spellbound and desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers can purchase “The Fourth Secret” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
