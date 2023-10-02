Author Alia Edwards’s New Book, "The Fourth Secret," Follows a Small Group of Travelers Searching for a Promised Warrior Who Can Stop the Dark Forces Plaguing Their Lands

Recent release “The Fourth Secret,” from Covenant Books author Alia Edwards, is a fascinating and inventive fantasy adventure that centers around Vanna, a young woman who is granted the opportunity to help take back her homeland from the treacherous king. Accompanied by a young band of heroes, Vanna will search for the legendary hero and the only one destined to save her country from destruction.