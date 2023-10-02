Author Linda Eriksen’s New Book, "Up in Grandma's Attic," Centers Around a Little Girl Who Explores Her Grandmother's Attic for Toys But Finds Something More Valuable
Recent release “Up in Grandma's Attic,” from Covenant Books author Linda Eriksen, tells the delightful tale of Madelyn, who heads over to her grandma's house for a fun-filled visit. When the two head upstairs into the attic to look through grandma's belongings and find some hidden treasures, Madelyn is introduced to the Bible, and takes an immediate interest in its beautiful contents.
Jackson, MI, October 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Eriksen, a loving grandmother who has been a follower of Christ since she was a child, has completed her new book, “Up in Grandma's Attic”: a charming tale that follows a young girl who sorts through all sorts of items in her grandmother’s attic, and discovers the most important gift of all: the gift of God’s Son.
Born in the Mile High City of Denver, Colorado, author Linda Eriksen learned to love nature, adventure, and God’s Word at a young age through the examples and personal investment of her family members. The author has had years of experience in children’s ministry, utilizing her imagination, creativity, joy, laughter, and love to make God’s Word come to life. In her spare time, Linda loves biking, singing, being a grandmother, and pointing the next generation towards Jesus.
“Madelyn goes to visit Grandma only to find secret treasures up in Grandma’s attic!” shares Linda. “Dolls and play clothes, buttons, and tea parties! Loads of fun exploration fill her day until she discovers the greatest treasure of all. Can you guess what Madelyn’s precious treasure might be? It’s a treasure hunt of the very best kind, and Madelyn needs you to come along for the adventure! Ready, set, go!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Linda Eriksen’s new book is the latest entry in the author’s “Grandma Adventure Series,” which is inspired by the author’s love for the Lord and her desire to help readers of all ages seek out Christ. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Julie Durocher, “Up in Grandma’s Attic” is sure to spark interest in Christ and God’s Holy Word amongst young readers and leave them excited for the next story of Madelyn and Grandma.
Readers can purchase “Up in Grandma's Attic” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
