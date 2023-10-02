Author Linda Eriksen’s New Book, "Up in Grandma's Attic," Centers Around a Little Girl Who Explores Her Grandmother's Attic for Toys But Finds Something More Valuable

Recent release “Up in Grandma's Attic,” from Covenant Books author Linda Eriksen, tells the delightful tale of Madelyn, who heads over to her grandma's house for a fun-filled visit. When the two head upstairs into the attic to look through grandma's belongings and find some hidden treasures, Madelyn is introduced to the Bible, and takes an immediate interest in its beautiful contents.